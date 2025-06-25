GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,220 Shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,678 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $2,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Independent Bank by 9.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Independent Bank by 215.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,739 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Independent Bank by 156.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Independent Bank during the first quarter valued at about $795,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Independent Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

INDB opened at $62.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Independent Bank Corp. has a 12 month low of $46.06 and a 12 month high of $77.23.

Independent Bank ( NASDAQ:INDB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $178.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.03 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 19.12%. On average, equities analysts expect that Independent Bank Corp. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Independent Bank from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Independent Bank from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Independent Bank currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. The company provides interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

