Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,017 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $28,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,250,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,001,737,000 after acquiring an additional 125,287 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,400,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $510,674,000 after acquiring an additional 277,117 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,968,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,432,000 after acquiring an additional 438,685 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,816,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $326,032,000 after acquiring an additional 76,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,522,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,699,000 after acquiring an additional 345,331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock opened at $115.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.46. The company has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 106.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $102.35 and a 52 week high of $127.69.

Camden Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Camden Property Trust ( NYSE:CPT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $390.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.47 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 2.47% and a net margin of 7.62%. Camden Property Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 385.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CPT. Barclays boosted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $127.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Truist Financial set a $131.00 target price on Camden Property Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Mizuho cut their target price on Camden Property Trust from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.39.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Camden Property Trust

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Camden Property Trust news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 5,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total value of $665,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 289,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,621,540. This represents a 1.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Webster sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.76, for a total value of $142,512.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 117,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,939,336.24. This represents a 1.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.