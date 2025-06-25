GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,081 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Maximus were worth $1,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Maximus by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,461 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Maximus by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Maximus by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 30,870 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maximus during the 1st quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Maximus by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,286 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Maximus

In other news, Director Gayathri Rajan sold 7,913 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total transaction of $572,742.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,157.90. This represents a 35.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Maximus Trading Up 1.4%

NYSE MMS opened at $69.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.92. Maximus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.77 and a 12 month high of $93.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.62.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The health services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.64. Maximus had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 23.37%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. Maximus’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Maximus, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Maximus Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Maximus’s payout ratio is currently 23.86%.

Maximus Company Profile

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

