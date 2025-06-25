GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ:CENTA)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ:CENTA – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,347 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Central Garden & Pet worth $3,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter worth about $224,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter worth about $573,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Central Garden & Pet by 4.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Central Garden & Pet by 32.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 3,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 3,083.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 32,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 31,575 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CENTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

In other news, Chairman William E. Brown sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $1,943,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,070,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,669,122.35. This trade represents a 5.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 107,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,490,112. Insiders own 20.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Central Garden & Pet stock opened at $31.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.10 and a 200 day moving average of $31.81. Central Garden & Pet Company has a 12 month low of $27.70 and a 12 month high of $37.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.10. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $833.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.36 million. On average, research analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet Company will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Central Garden & Pet Co engages in the production and distribution of branded and private label products for the lawn, garden, and pet supplies markets. It operates through the Pet and Garden segments. The Pet segment focuses on dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management and training pads, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish, and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

