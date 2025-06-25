AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 154 Shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cencora were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Cencora in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in shares of Cencora during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cencora during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cencora during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Cencora during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 97.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cencora Trading Up 0.4%

Cencora stock opened at $294.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $289.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $263.98. Cencora, Inc. has a 12 month low of $218.65 and a 12 month high of $309.35. The company has a market capitalization of $57.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.58.

Cencora Announces Dividend

Cencora ( NYSE:COR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $75.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.41 billion. Cencora had a return on equity of 344.71% and a net margin of 0.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.52%.

Insider Activity at Cencora

In other Cencora news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 14,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.81, for a total value of $4,108,507.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 315,913 shares in the company, valued at $89,027,442.53. This represents a 4.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 4,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.33, for a total value of $1,437,680.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,766,900.06. This represents a 9.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Cencora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $288.00 target price on Cencora in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Cencora from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Cencora from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $274.00 to $337.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Cencora from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cencora presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $306.91.

About Cencora

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

