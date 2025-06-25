Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Bought by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 642,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,639 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $26,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 265.4% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 584.7% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 986 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Aparna Raman sold 25,133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $1,062,623.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,311,990.68. This represents a 44.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $167,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,969.50. This trade represents a 17.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.38.

Schlumberger Trading Down 0.7%

NYSE SLB opened at $33.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $50.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.97.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of $8.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.64%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Stories

