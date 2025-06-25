Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 378,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,659 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.21% of Regency Centers worth $27,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Regency Centers by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Regency Centers by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Regency Centers by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Regency Centers by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Regency Centers by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Regency Centers

In other Regency Centers news, insider Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 4,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total value of $301,205.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,395,518.36. This trade represents a 11.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Regency Centers Price Performance

REG stock opened at $71.66 on Wednesday. Regency Centers Corporation has a 1 year low of $60.64 and a 1 year high of $78.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.32. The firm has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.80, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.01.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.01. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 27.21%. The firm had revenue of $370.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Regency Centers Corporation will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be issued a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

REG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Regency Centers from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Regency Centers from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Regency Centers from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regency Centers has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.08.

Regency Centers Profile

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

