AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS)

AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the quarter. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AOS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,180,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,180,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,704,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $320,880,000 after buying an additional 995,043 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 242.8% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 627,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,787,000 after buying an additional 444,307 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,618,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $178,587,000 after buying an additional 417,595 shares during the period. 76.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

A. O. Smith Stock Up 1.2%

NYSE AOS opened at $64.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. A. O. Smith Corporation has a 52 week low of $58.83 and a 52 week high of $92.45. The company has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.21.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 13.74%. The firm had revenue of $963.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $950.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that A. O. Smith Corporation will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AOS shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on A. O. Smith from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on A. O. Smith from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on A. O. Smith from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on A. O. Smith in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AOS

A. O. Smith Company Profile

(Free Report)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.