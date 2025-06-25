AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC Has $355,000 Stock Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PSA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $931,286,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,476,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $741,592,000 after buying an additional 749,913 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,433,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,626,731,000 after buying an additional 592,944 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 34,827.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 524,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,114,000 after buying an additional 523,452 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,407,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $421,538,000 after buying an additional 433,918 shares during the period. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Storage Stock Performance

PSA opened at $295.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $51.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.89. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $256.60 and a 52-week high of $369.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $298.80 and its 200-day moving average is $298.53.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.06. Public Storage had a return on equity of 36.50% and a net margin of 41.74%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.03 EPS. Public Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 119.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PSA. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Public Storage from $297.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Truist Financial upgraded Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Public Storage from $287.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on Public Storage from $354.00 to $351.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Public Storage has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $337.64.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Featured Articles

