AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,247 Shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul (BATS:JAJL)

AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul (BATS:JAJL – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,115 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the quarter. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JAJL. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul in the fourth quarter worth $148,000.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul Stock Performance

JAJL stock opened at $27.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $236.52 million and a PE ratio of 25.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.35. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul has a one year low of $25.97 and a one year high of $28.01.

About Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul

The Innovator 6mo Jan/Jul (JAJL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to track the return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a six-month outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options to obtain exposure JAJL was launched on Jul 1, 2024 and is issued by Innovator.

