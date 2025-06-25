H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) versus bpost (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) Head to Head Survey

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) and bpost (OTCMKTS:BPOSY – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

H&R Block pays an annual dividend of $1.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. bpost pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. H&R Block pays out 36.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. bpost pays out -5.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. H&R Block has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years. H&R Block is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility & Risk

H&R Block has a beta of 0.25, indicating that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, bpost has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score H&R Block 1 1 1 0 2.00 bpost 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for H&R Block and bpost, as provided by MarketBeat.

H&R Block presently has a consensus price target of $62.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.92%. Given H&R Block’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe H&R Block is more favorable than bpost.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.1% of H&R Block shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of H&R Block shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares H&R Block and bpost”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio H&R Block $3.61 billion 2.04 $595.32 million $4.08 13.46 bpost $4.68 billion 0.11 -$221.94 million ($1.36) -1.89

H&R Block has higher earnings, but lower revenue than bpost. bpost is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than H&R Block, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares H&R Block and bpost’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets H&R Block 15.20% -179.57% 20.56% bpost -5.69% 7.45% 1.45%

Summary

H&R Block beats bpost on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc. engages in the provision of tax return preparation solutions, financial products and small business solutions. The company was founded by Henry W. Bloch and Richard A. Bloch on January 25, 1955, and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

About bpost

bpost NV/SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mail and parcel services to individuals, businesses, and public institutions in Belgium, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Belgium, E-Logistics Eurasia, and E-Logistics North America segments. The company offers collection, transport, sorting, and distribution of addressed and non-addressed mail, printed documents, newspapers, periodicals, and parcels, as well as banking and financial products, e-commerce logistics, express delivery, and related services. It also provides transactional mails, advertising mails, press, domestic and international parcels, and logistic solutions; e-commerce fulfilment, including warehousing and handling of goods; e-commerce cross-border services, including custom duties services; operational back-office services, including call center, payment and financial, fraud and tax, administrative and document management services; and proximity and convenience services, such as the access to the network and over-the-counter service for different partners and sale of self-produced goods, as well as retail products and goods of partners, including bpost bank products; repair of electronics; and import services. The company was founded in 1830 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

