Avjit Kamboj Buys 10,681 Shares of Dye & Durham Limited (TSE:DND) Stock

Dye & Durham Limited (TSE:DND – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Avjit Kamboj purchased 10,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$9.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,974.16.

Shares of Dye & Durham stock opened at C$9.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$674.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$9.45 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.54. Dye & Durham Limited has a 1 year low of C$7.85 and a 1 year high of C$22.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 385.35, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

DND has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cormark raised shares of Dye & Durham from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Dye & Durham from C$20.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Dye & Durham from C$18.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Dye & Durham from C$19.00 to C$16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Dye & Durham from C$21.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.42.

Dye & Durham Ltd is engaged in providing cloud-based software and technology solutions designed to improve efficiency and increase productivity for legal and business professionals. The company has business operations in Canada and the United Kingdom. The customers include law firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations.

