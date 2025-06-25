David Michael Goldberg Sells 10,700 Shares of Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV) Stock

Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV – Get Free Report) Director David Michael Goldberg sold 10,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total value of $113,741.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,725 shares in the company, valued at $539,206.75. This trade represents a 17.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Serve Robotics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SERV opened at $10.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $625.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.32. Serve Robotics Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $24.35.

Get Serve Robotics alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Serve Robotics in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Serve Robotics during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Serve Robotics during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Serve Robotics during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Serve Robotics by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Serve Robotics in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Serve Robotics has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

Get Our Latest Report on Serve Robotics

Serve Robotics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Serve Robotics Inc designs, develops, and operates low-emission robots that serve people in public spaces with food delivery in the United States. It builds self-driving delivery robots. The company was formerly known as Patricia Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Serve Robotics Inc in July 2023.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Serve Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serve Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.