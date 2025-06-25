David Michael Goldberg Sells 10,700 Shares of Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV) Stock

Posted by on Jun 25th, 2025

Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERVGet Free Report) Director David Michael Goldberg sold 10,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total value of $113,741.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,725 shares in the company, valued at $539,206.75. This trade represents a 17.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Serve Robotics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SERV opened at $10.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $625.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.32. Serve Robotics Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $24.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Serve Robotics in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Serve Robotics during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Serve Robotics during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Serve Robotics during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Serve Robotics by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Serve Robotics in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Serve Robotics has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

Get Our Latest Report on Serve Robotics

Serve Robotics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Serve Robotics Inc designs, develops, and operates low-emission robots that serve people in public spaces with food delivery in the United States. It builds self-driving delivery robots. The company was formerly known as Patricia Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Serve Robotics Inc in July 2023.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV)

Receive News & Ratings for Serve Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serve Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.