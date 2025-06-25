GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $6.42 Million Stock Holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,146 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.05% of DaVita worth $6,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heartland Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in DaVita during the first quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of DaVita by 150.9% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of DaVita by 12.2% during the first quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in DaVita during the first quarter worth approximately $364,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in DaVita by 0.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,852,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on DaVita from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DaVita has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.50.

DaVita Stock Performance

DVA stock opened at $140.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $139.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.79. The firm has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.18. DaVita Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.76 and a 1-year high of $179.60.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.25. DaVita had a return on equity of 176.11% and a net margin of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.26 earnings per share. DaVita’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

