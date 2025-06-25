Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Purchased by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,790 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 89.2% in the fourth quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on TMO shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $715.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $665.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $610.00 target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $604.05.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $404.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.77. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $385.46 and a one year high of $627.88. The company has a market cap of $152.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $410.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $485.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.23 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 10.09%.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.93, for a total value of $128,979.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,960,188.31. The trade was a 1.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

