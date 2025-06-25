Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,487 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $41,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth about $1,196,258,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 132.9% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,121,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,359,173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,204,309 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 423.8% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 4,546,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $677,465,000 after acquiring an additional 3,678,384 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at $406,728,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 24,394.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,264,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,906,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255,507 shares in the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ICE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $181.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $189.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.46.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total value of $418,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,396,876. This trade represents a 10.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 612 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $110,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,379,600. The trade was a 4.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 227,954 shares of company stock valued at $40,796,663. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of ICE stock opened at $180.85 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $173.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.13. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.21 and a 12-month high of $181.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $103.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.12.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 22.84%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.75%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

