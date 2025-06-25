GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 57,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,515 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $3,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter worth $267,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 32,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after buying an additional 12,135 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $777,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 2,501.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 50,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 48,821 shares in the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FNF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen cut Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.60.

Fidelity National Financial Price Performance

Shares of FNF opened at $56.05 on Wednesday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.79 and a twelve month high of $66.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 14.88%. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.50%.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

