GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $4.99 Million Holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 661 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Graco were worth $4,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in Graco by 118.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service bought a new stake in Graco in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Graco during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Graco during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Graco during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Graco alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Graco in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Graco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Insider Transactions at Graco

In related news, insider David J. Thompson sold 3,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.23, for a total value of $309,393.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,373,049.60. This trade represents a 11.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Graco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GGG opened at $85.57 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.85. Graco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.06 and a fifty-two week high of $92.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.07.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $528.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.98 million. Graco had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Graco Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is 38.87%.

Graco Profile

(Free Report)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.