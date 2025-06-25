GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $6.20 Million Stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,269,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,247,142,000 after buying an additional 392,916 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,855,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,613,960,000 after buying an additional 746,806 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,017,750,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,471,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,965,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,091 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,892,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,881,280,000 after purchasing an additional 410,460 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVX. UBS Group reduced their price target on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $124.00 target price (down previously from $156.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas downgraded Chevron to a “cautious” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Scotiabank downgraded Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $143.00 in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.24.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $143.67 on Wednesday. Chevron Corporation has a one year low of $132.04 and a one year high of $168.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.03. Chevron had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $47.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.17%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

