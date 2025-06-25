Continuum Advisory LLC Has $175,000 Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Continuum Advisory LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $175,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,056,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $355,037,000 after purchasing an additional 69,710 shares during the period. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $278,088,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,784,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $176,709,000 after purchasing an additional 168,536 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,069,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $131,334,000 after purchasing an additional 303,380 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,909,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $121,201,000 after purchasing an additional 143,730 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGK stock opened at $76.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a one year low of $62.02 and a one year high of $78.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.29.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

