GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 11,670 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,670 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $6,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Tetra Tech by 235.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Tetra Tech by 171.7% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Tetra Tech by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 68,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 39,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after buying an additional 13,606 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Stock Performance

NASDAQ TTEK opened at $35.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.31. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.27 and a 52-week high of $51.20. The firm has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.93 and a beta of 0.95.

Tetra Tech Increases Dividend

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 3.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is a boost from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TTEK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Maxim Group cut shares of Tetra Tech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Tetra Tech from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Tetra Tech from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

