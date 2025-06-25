IES (NASDAQ:IESC) and Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Head-To-Head Comparison

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) and Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares IES and Blink Charging’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IES 7.76% 36.49% 18.41% Blink Charging -184.37% -39.14% -24.69%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.6% of IES shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.6% of Blink Charging shares are owned by institutional investors. 56.8% of IES shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Blink Charging shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Ratings

IES has a beta of 1.62, indicating that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blink Charging has a beta of 3.28, indicating that its share price is 228% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for IES and Blink Charging, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IES 0 0 0 0 0.00 Blink Charging 0 4 3 0 2.43

Blink Charging has a consensus target price of $2.47, suggesting a potential upside of 187.38%. Given Blink Charging’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Blink Charging is more favorable than IES.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares IES and Blink Charging”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IES $2.88 billion 2.00 $201.98 million $11.95 24.36 Blink Charging $126.20 million 0.70 -$198.13 million ($1.99) -0.43

IES has higher revenue and earnings than Blink Charging. Blink Charging is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IES, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

IES beats Blink Charging on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IES

IES Holdings, Inc. engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities. This segment also provides design and installation services for audio/visual, telephone, fire, and wireless access and intrusion alarm systems; and engages in designing/building, servicing, and maintaining data network systems. The Residential segment offers electrical installations to single-family housing and multi-family apartments; and cable television installations to residential and light commercial applications, as well as installs residential solar power for new construction and existing residences. The Infrastructure Solutions segment maintains and repairs alternating and direct current electric motors and generators, and power generating and distribution equipment; manufactures custom-engineered metal enclosed bus duct solutions used in power distribution; manufactures custom commercial and industrial generator enclosures; manufactures, re-manufactures, and repairs industrial lifting magnets; and maintains and repairs railroad main and auxiliary generators, main alternators, and traction motors. The Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities. The company was formerly known as Integrated Electrical Services, Inc. and changed its name to IES Holdings, Inc. in May 2016. IES Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co., through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, manufactures, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types. It also provides Blink Network, a cloud-based system that operates, maintains, and manages various Blink charging stations and associated charging data, back-end operations, and payment processing, as well as offers fleets, property owners, managers, parking companies, and state and municipal entities with cloud-based services that enable the remote monitoring and management of EV charging stations; and EV drivers with station information, including station location, availability, and applicable fees. In addition, the company offers EV charging hardware, software services, and service plans. It has strategic partnerships across transit/destination locations, including airports, auto dealers, healthcare/medicals, hotels, mixed-use and municipal locations, multifamily residential and condos, parks and recreation areas, parking lots, religious institutions, restaurants, retailers, schools and universities, stadiums, supermarkets, transportation hubs, and workplace locations. Blink Charging Co. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Bowie, Maryland.

