Scott Sanborn Sells 5,250 Shares of LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC) Stock

LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) CEO Scott Sanborn sold 5,250 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total transaction of $58,537.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,293,675 shares in the company, valued at $14,424,476.25. This represents a 0.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Thursday, June 5th, Scott Sanborn sold 5,250 shares of LendingClub stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total transaction of $54,075.00.

On Thursday, May 15th, Scott Sanborn sold 5,250 shares of LendingClub stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $55,912.50.

On Thursday, May 1st, Scott Sanborn sold 5,250 shares of LendingClub stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $52,500.00.

On Wednesday, April 23rd, Scott Sanborn sold 5,250 shares of LendingClub stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total transaction of $54,285.00.

On Wednesday, April 9th, Scott Sanborn sold 5,250 shares of LendingClub stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $52,500.00.

Shares of LendingClub stock opened at $11.55 on Wednesday. LendingClub Corporation has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $18.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24 and a beta of 2.41.

LendingClub ( NYSE:LC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. LendingClub had a return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $217.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21670.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that LendingClub Corporation will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of LendingClub by 1,427.2% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,810 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of LendingClub by 818.6% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,119 shares during the period. 74.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of LendingClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of LendingClub from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of LendingClub in a report on Thursday, June 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.13.

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company, that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

