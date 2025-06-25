Colin Strem Buys 4,000 Shares of Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU) Stock

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Colin Strem purchased 4,000 shares of Freehold Royalties stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$12.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$51,354.80.

Colin Strem also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 21st, Colin Strem acquired 4,000 shares of Freehold Royalties stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$12.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,757.20.

Freehold Royalties Stock Performance

Freehold Royalties stock opened at C$12.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$12.23 and its 200-day moving average is C$12.48. The company has a market cap of C$1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.91, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Freehold Royalties Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$10.53 and a 12 month high of C$14.62.

Freehold Royalties Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a jun 25 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. Freehold Royalties’s payout ratio is currently 122.40%.

Several research firms have weighed in on FRU. Scotiabank raised Freehold Royalties to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Desjardins dropped their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$14.25 to C$14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. CIBC lowered their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$15.67.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

Freehold Royalties Ltd is in acquiring and managing Oil and Gas royalties. It operates in two segments: Canada, which includes exploration and evaluation assets and the petroleum and natural gas interests in Western Canada; and the United States, which includes petroleum and natural gas interests held in the Permian (Midland and Delaware), Eagle Ford, Haynesville and Bakken basins primarily located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota.

