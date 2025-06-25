Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.82.
CADE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Cadence Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd.
View Our Latest Research Report on CADE
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cadence Bank
Cadence Bank Stock Performance
Shares of Cadence Bank stock opened at $31.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.97. Cadence Bank has a 52 week low of $25.22 and a 52 week high of $40.20.
Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 21st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $448.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.61 million. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 9.95%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Bank will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.
Cadence Bank Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Cadence Bank’s payout ratio is 38.60%.
Cadence Bank announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, April 25th that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
Cadence Bank Company Profile
Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Cadence Bank
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- 3 Hot Trades for Insiders, But Are They Good Buys for Investors?
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Why Qualcomm’s Latest Price Target Can’t Be Ignored
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Analyst Sees Meta Hitting $800: What May Lead Shares to New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.