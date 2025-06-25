PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.86.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PAR shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on PAR Technology from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Monday, May 12th.

PAR opened at $67.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -519.33 and a beta of 1.70. PAR Technology has a 1 year low of $42.54 and a 1 year high of $82.24.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $103.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.16 million. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. PAR Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PAR Technology will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Douglas Gregory Rauch sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.98, for a total transaction of $69,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $822,964.80. This represents a 7.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAR. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in PAR Technology by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,283,978 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,307,000 after acquiring an additional 644,920 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in PAR Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,011,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PAR Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,392,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in PAR Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,500,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in PAR Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,018,000.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides omnichannel cloud-based hardware and software solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers PUNCHH, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an eCommerce platform for restaurant brands; BRINK POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; PAR PAYMENT SERVICES, a merchant services business that enables electronic payment and processing services for businesses; and DATA CENTRAL, a back-office solution that leverages business intelligence and automation technologies.

