Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $142.57.

Several research firms recently commented on ADUS. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Addus HomeCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th.

Get Addus HomeCare alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADUS

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Addus HomeCare

In other news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 2,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $235,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,540. This represents a 20.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADUS. Natixis grew its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 111.9% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 324.2% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Price Performance

Shares of Addus HomeCare stock opened at $114.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.81. Addus HomeCare has a 1-year low of $88.96 and a 1-year high of $136.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $337.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.66 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Addus HomeCare will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About Addus HomeCare

(Get Free Report

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.