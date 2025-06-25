Insider Buying: High Peak Royalties Limited (ASX:HPR) Insider Acquires 430,680 Shares of Stock

High Peak Royalties Limited (ASX:HPR – Get Free Report) insider David Croll acquired 430,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$25,410.12 ($16,500.08).

David Croll also recently made the following trade(s):

Get High Peak Royalties alerts:

On Wednesday, June 4th, David Croll purchased 293,890 shares of High Peak Royalties stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$15,576.17 ($10,114.40).

On Wednesday, May 28th, David Croll purchased 140,000 shares of High Peak Royalties stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$7,980.00 ($5,181.82).

On Thursday, May 22nd, David Croll purchased 6,111 shares of High Peak Royalties stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$281.11 ($182.54).

High Peak Royalties Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.26, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market cap of $17.69 million, a P/E ratio of 81.57 and a beta of 0.11.

About High Peak Royalties

High Peak Royalties Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition of royalty and exploration interests in oil and gas assets in the United States. It also holds 100% interest in four geothermal energy licenses covering 2,767 square kilometers located in South Australia. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for High Peak Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Peak Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.