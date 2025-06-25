Christopher Douglas Moore Purchases 1,087,857 Shares of Prospera Energy Inc. (CVE:GXR) Stock

Prospera Energy Inc. (CVE:GXR – Get Free Report) Director Christopher Douglas Moore purchased 1,087,857 shares of Prospera Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.04 per share, with a total value of C$40,577.07.

Christopher Douglas Moore also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 18th, Christopher Douglas Moore purchased 307,142 shares of Prospera Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.04 per share, with a total value of C$10,749.97.

Prospera Energy Price Performance

Shares of Prospera Energy stock opened at C$0.07 on Wednesday. Prospera Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.07.

Prospera Energy Company Profile

Georox Resources Inc, a natural resources company, acquires, explores for, and develops petroleum and natural gas properties primarily in Western Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Silverdale, Pouce Coupe, and Red Earth properties. The company was formerly known as Oromonte Resources Inc and changed its name to Georox Resources Inc in August 2008.

