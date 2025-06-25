Chee Pheng Cheng Sells 38,500 Shares of NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (TSE:SFD) Stock

NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (TSE:SFD – Get Free Report) insider Chee Pheng Cheng sold 38,500 shares of NXT Energy Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.57, for a total value of C$21,887.25.

Chee Pheng Cheng also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 19th, Chee Pheng Cheng sold 1,500 shares of NXT Energy Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.54, for a total value of C$810.00.

On Monday, June 16th, Chee Pheng Cheng sold 27,000 shares of NXT Energy Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.52, for a total value of C$14,007.60.

On Monday, June 9th, Chee Pheng Cheng sold 12,000 shares of NXT Energy Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.49, for a total value of C$5,880.00.

On Thursday, June 5th, Chee Pheng Cheng sold 10,000 shares of NXT Energy Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.49, for a total value of C$4,900.00.

On Tuesday, June 3rd, Chee Pheng Cheng sold 1,000 shares of NXT Energy Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.54, for a total value of C$540.00.

On Thursday, May 15th, Chee Pheng Cheng sold 40,000 shares of NXT Energy Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.48, for a total value of C$19,000.00.

On Friday, May 9th, Chee Pheng Cheng sold 10,000 shares of NXT Energy Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.34, for a total value of C$3,400.00.

On Friday, May 2nd, Chee Pheng Cheng sold 10,000 shares of NXT Energy Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.30, for a total value of C$3,000.00.

On Monday, April 28th, Chee Pheng Cheng sold 15,000 shares of NXT Energy Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.24, for a total value of C$3,600.00.

On Friday, April 25th, Chee Pheng Cheng sold 10,000 shares of NXT Energy Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.24, for a total value of C$2,410.00.

NXT Energy Solutions Stock Down 4.8%

SFD stock opened at C$0.60 on Wednesday. NXT Energy Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.15 and a 1-year high of C$0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.44 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 438.95, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$47.50 million, a P/E ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 1.48.

NXT Energy Solutions Company Profile

NXT Energy Solutions Inc is a Canadian company which offers geophysical service to the upstream oil and gas industry using its gravity-based Stress Field Detection (SFD) remote-sensing survey system. The SFD is an airborne survey system that is used in the oil and natural gas exploration industry to help in identifying areas with hydrocarbon reservoir potential.

Further Reading

