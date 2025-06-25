Angela A. Korch Purchases 200 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Stock

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) CFO Angela A. Korch acquired 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $157.00 per share, with a total value of $31,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 3,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,492. The trade was a 6.77% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Vail Resorts Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:MTN opened at $157.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.85 and a 52-week high of $199.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $148.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.16. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.91.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $10.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.00 by $0.54. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 30.25%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.54 earnings per share. Vail Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 24th will be given a $2.22 dividend. This represents a $8.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 24th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.55%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 6th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $185.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.20.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Vail Resorts

Institutional Trading of Vail Resorts

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,290,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,713,000 after buying an additional 105,410 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,716,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,687,000 after buying an additional 25,916 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,654,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,686,000 after buying an additional 5,788 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,288,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,252,000 after buying an additional 86,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TPG GP A LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. TPG GP A LLC now owns 1,036,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,289,000 after buying an additional 172,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

About Vail Resorts

(Get Free Report)

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.