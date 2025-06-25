GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,709 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. WPWealth LLP raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. WPWealth LLP now owns 9,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Physicians Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

NYSE XOM opened at $108.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 12-month low of $97.80 and a 12-month high of $126.34. The company has a market capitalization of $467.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.83 and its 200-day moving average is $108.54.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $83.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.50.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

