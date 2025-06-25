Valmark Advisers Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DFAS. Diversified Portfolios Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 183,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,944,000 after buying an additional 16,816 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Creek Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 13.2% during the first quarter. Acorn Creek Capital LLC now owns 144,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,658,000 after buying an additional 16,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 12.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 221,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,225,000 after buying an additional 25,263 shares in the last quarter.

DFAS stock opened at $63.17 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.57. The company has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.06. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $51.45 and a 52 week high of $71.78.

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

