GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 592 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $5,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ZBRA opened at $298.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $275.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $316.67. The stock has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 1.75. Zebra Technologies Corporation has a 52 week low of $205.73 and a 52 week high of $427.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 10.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Corporation will post 13.71 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $379.00 to $254.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $371.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.20.

About Zebra Technologies

(Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

