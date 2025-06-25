Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) Shares Bought by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,687 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF were worth $857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF stock opened at $104.44 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a twelve month low of $84.85 and a twelve month high of $115.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.06.

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

