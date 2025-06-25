Valmark Advisers Inc. Sells 539 Shares of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lessened its holdings in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 539 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its stake in Duke Energy by 1,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DUK. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 target price (up from $126.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.75.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of DUK opened at $116.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $90.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.37. Duke Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $99.21 and a twelve month high of $125.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.97.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 15.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $1.045 dividend. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.32%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

