Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,446,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,405,000 after purchasing an additional 27,550 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,921,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,034,000 after buying an additional 26,341 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,406,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,302,000 after buying an additional 169,128 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 858,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,420,000 after buying an additional 14,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 807,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,965,000 after buying an additional 5,812 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VV opened at $280.89 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.35. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $221.41 and a 1 year high of $282.88. The company has a market capitalization of $72.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.