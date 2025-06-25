Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $4,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PH. FFT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 1,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

PH opened at $675.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $641.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $642.21. The company has a market cap of $86.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.34. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a 1 year low of $488.45 and a 1 year high of $718.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.72 by $0.22. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a $1.80 dividend. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.72%.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Jay Reidy sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.37, for a total value of $93,055.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,292,230.71. This trade represents a 6.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $630.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, June 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research lowered Parker-Hannifin from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Argus set a $680.00 target price on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho set a $785.00 target price on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $719.71.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

