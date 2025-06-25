Valmark Advisers Inc. Sells 4,329 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lowered its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 21.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,329 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. PKS Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $363,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 298.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 71,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares in the last quarter. SageOak Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $868,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 25,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 10,508 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock opened at $60.02 on Wednesday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1-year low of $59.58 and a 1-year high of $60.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.89.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a $0.2275 dividend. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This is a positive change from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

