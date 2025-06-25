Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $6.79 Million Position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 14.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,684 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $6,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 20,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Sun Communities by 1.0% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Sun Communities Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SUI opened at $128.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $123.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.33. Sun Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $109.22 and a one year high of $147.83. The firm has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.93, a P/E/G ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.86.

Sun Communities Increases Dividend

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $470.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.63 million. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 2.85%. Sun Communities’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This is an increase from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 606.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen cut Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Bank of America upped their price objective on Sun Communities from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Sun Communities from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.33.

Get Our Latest Report on Sun Communities

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jeff Blau bought 3,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $117.99 per share, for a total transaction of $432,433.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,433.35. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sun Communities Profile

(Free Report)

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.