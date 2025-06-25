Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $5.90 Million Stock Holdings in Stag Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Stag Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 163,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,325 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Stag Industrial were worth $5,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAG. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 204.9% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stag Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stag Industrial during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Stag Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stag Industrial by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Stag Industrial from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on Stag Industrial from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Stag Industrial in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stag Industrial news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 28,843 shares of Stag Industrial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $1,064,306.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,543.50. This trade represents a 80.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Stag Industrial Stock Performance

Shares of Stag Industrial stock opened at $36.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70 and a beta of 0.94. Stag Industrial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.61 and a 52 week high of $41.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. Stag Industrial had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 31.05%. The business had revenue of $205.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Stag Industrial’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Stag Industrial, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stag Industrial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1242 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.37%. Stag Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.03%.

About Stag Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in acquiring, owning, and managing single-tenant, industrial real estate assets. It offers industrial real estate operating platform to real estate ownership. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

