Valmark Advisers Inc. Sells 358 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lowered its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 656,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,918,000 after purchasing an additional 76,201 shares during the period. Vantage Point Financial LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Vantage Point Financial LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth $78,000. Park Capital Management LLC WI increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% in the first quarter. Park Capital Management LLC WI now owns 6,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, XML Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the first quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 70,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,691,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on JNJ. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $166.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.88.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $152.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.26. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $140.68 and a 52-week high of $169.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $153.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.68. The stock has a market cap of $366.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.42.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $21.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.65 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 24.42%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.84%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Featured Articles

