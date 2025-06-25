Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $4.58 Million Stake in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 677 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $4,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 46.7% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 229.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 161.3% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KTB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $85.00 target price on shares of Kontoor Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Kontoor Brands from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Kontoor Brands from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on Kontoor Brands from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Kontoor Brands from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

Kontoor Brands Stock Performance

Shares of KTB stock opened at $64.93 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.00 and a 12 month high of $96.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.16.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 71.33%. The firm had revenue of $622.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kontoor Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is presently 50.98%.

Kontoor Brands Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.

