Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 916 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Corporation (NYSE:BEPC)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Corporation (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $5,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,581,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,464,000 after purchasing an additional 106,880 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,910,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,164,000 after buying an additional 1,242,858 shares during the period. ClearBridge Investments Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 2,894,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,071,000 after buying an additional 686,319 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,252,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,295,000 after acquiring an additional 490,448 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,680,000. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of BEPC opened at $32.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. Brookfield Renewable Corporation has a 52-week low of $23.73 and a 52-week high of $35.14. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.69 and a beta of 1.14.

Brookfield Renewable Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $0.373 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio is -167.42%.

A number of analysts have commented on BEPC shares. Barclays initiated coverage on Brookfield Renewable in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Brookfield Renewable from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th.

Brookfield Renewable Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.

