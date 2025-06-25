Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,829 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,074 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $4,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 130.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,947,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $561,827,000 after buying an additional 2,800,492 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,299,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $375,047,000 after purchasing an additional 54,341 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,766,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,716,000 after purchasing an additional 101,290 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,694,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,502,000 after purchasing an additional 326,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 114.4% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,199,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,175,000 after acquiring an additional 639,848 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Performance

DSGX stock opened at $103.43 on Wednesday. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.61 and a 1 year high of $124.31. The firm has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.31 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Free Report ) (TSE:DSG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.05). The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $168.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The Descartes Systems Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

DSGX has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Stephens reduced their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $137.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Scotiabank increased their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. CIBC reduced their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $128.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $118.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.40.

View Our Latest Analysis on DSGX

About The Descartes Systems Group

(Free Report)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.