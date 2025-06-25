Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 192,133 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,926 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $5,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 413.8% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 16,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 13,201 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 204.9% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 862,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,560,000 after purchasing an additional 579,549 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 404.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 105,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 84,262 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 206.9% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 76,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 51,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $26.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $69.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.80. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $23.87 and a 52 week high of $29.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.05.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.