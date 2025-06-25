Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $5.88 Million Stock Holdings in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report) by 9.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 261,918 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,590 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Privia Health Group were worth $5,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in Privia Health Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 11,487,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,587,000 after acquiring an additional 378,255 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Privia Health Group by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,488,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,110,000 after acquiring an additional 246,393 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Privia Health Group by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,418,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,727,000 after acquiring an additional 503,002 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Privia Health Group by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,416,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,687,000 after acquiring an additional 138,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Privia Health Group by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,392,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,226,000 after acquiring an additional 173,563 shares during the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PRVA shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Parth Mehrotra sold 15,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.33, for a total transaction of $352,283.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 454,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,598,375.73. This represents a 3.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Mountcastle sold 5,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.38, for a total transaction of $125,999.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 179,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,021,148.88. This represents a 3.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,579 shares of company stock valued at $1,226,367 over the last ninety days. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Privia Health Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PRVA opened at $22.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.27 and its 200-day moving average is $22.85. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.37 and a 52 week high of $26.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 183.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.83.

Privia Health Group Profile

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

