Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,894 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $6,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,377,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,442,009,000 after buying an additional 8,518,721 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,441,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,190,000 after buying an additional 753,783 shares during the period. Brooklyn FI LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 6,292.2% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 10,254,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,202,000 after buying an additional 10,093,895 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,423,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,893,000 after purchasing an additional 66,734 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,686,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,173,000 after purchasing an additional 138,344 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of VXUS stock opened at $68.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.75. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $54.98 and a twelve month high of $68.92.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th were paid a $0.4851 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.