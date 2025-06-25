Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 8,750 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 69,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,750 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $6,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $91.42 on Wednesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $76.92 and a 1-year high of $99.58. The company has a market cap of $96.91 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.54.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

