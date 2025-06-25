Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 508 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,272 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $5,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 241 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Garmin by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Garmin by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,185 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Garmin by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 20,169 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,160,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its stake in Garmin by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GRMN stock opened at $205.22 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.24. The firm has a market cap of $39.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin Ltd. has a 12 month low of $158.90 and a 12 month high of $246.50.

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.01). Garmin had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 22.76%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.37%.

Several research firms recently commented on GRMN. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Garmin from $188.00 to $152.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Garmin from $159.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Garmin from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Garmin from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.00.

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 7,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total value of $1,605,471.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,785,484.50. This represents a 5.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

